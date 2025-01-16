Scoot adds Vienna and Iloilo to network

SINGAPORE, 17 January 2025: Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), announced Thursday the launch of direct flight services to Vienna, Austria, and Iloilo City, Philippines.

Three times weekly flights to Vienna will begin on 3 June 2025 using a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, configured for 329 passengers in two cabin classes.

Photo credit: Scoot. Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flies to Vienna.

Flights to Iloilo City in the Philippines will commence on 14 April 2025 using the 112-seat Embraer E190-E2 aircraft. The initial frequency will be twice weekly, progressively increasing to four weekly starting in June 2025.

Vienna, dubbed the City of Music, is famous as the birthplace of classical composers Mozart and Strauss, making it a dream destination for cultural enthusiasts. The city enchants travellers with its majestic architectural charm, rich heritage and timeless artistic allure. Its central location makes it an excellent gateway to explore Eastern Europe and an ideal starting point for multi-city European adventures on scenic road trips. Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, is just 50 kilometres away from Vienna Airport, while Budapest, Hungary and cities in Czechia, Croatia, and Slovenia are all within a three-hour drive.

Nestled in the heart of the Philippine archipelago, Iloilo City is known for its stunning Spanish-era churches and one of the largest religious festivals in the Philippines, the Dinagyang Festival. This bustling city offers a perfect mix of cultural charm and hidden gems waiting to be discovered, making it an attractive escapade for a quick recharge.

Scoot Chief Executive Officer Leslie Thng said: “We remain committed to expanding our network and connecting travellers to new destinations worldwide at a great value. As the only airline offering direct flights between Singapore and Vienna, we are thrilled to introduce this new service in June, just before the holidays. With the launch of direct flights to Iloilo City, we also hope to inspire our customers to explore more cities within South East Asia and embark on new travel experiences.”

Bookings for flights to Vienna and Iloilo City went live on 16 January on Scoot’s website, mobile app, and progressively through other channels.

One-way economy class fares start at SGD309 to Vienna and SGD129 to Iloilo City, while one-way ScootPlus fares start at SGD659 to Vienna, including taxes.

In addition to these new destinations, Scoot will adjust its network to match better capacity to demand and optimise aircraft deployment. This includes suspending operations to Berlin and Jinan after their last flights on 28 March and 28 February, respectively.

Scoot will progressively contact affected customers with existing bookings made directly with Scoot to assist with rebooking or refunding, where applicable. For bookings made through travel agents or partner airlines, customers should contact their travel agent or purchasing airline for assistance.

Flight schedules

*Commencing June 2025.

Flight schedules are subject to government and regulatory approvals or changes.