Radisson opens Collection resort in Galle

SINGAPORE, 22 January 2025: Radisson Collection has introduced a new beachfront resort in the historic city of Galle, on the southwestern coast of Sri Lanka.

Located directly on the beach near Unawatuna, overlooking the Indian Ocean, Radisson Collection Resort, Galle, becomes Radisson Hotel Group’s fourth hotel in Sri Lanka and its second in Galle.

The old city of Galle is best known for its well-preserved 17th-century fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, which offers a glimpse into the island nation’s colonial past.

Curious explorers can also discover the local wildlife by visiting the sea turtle hatchery or safaris in the lush forests or immersing themselves in Sri Lankan culture amid ancient temples and colonial architecture.

Radisson Collection Resort, Galle, features 70 rooms, 36 suites and a 1,200-sqm Grand Penthouse with five bedrooms, a spiral staircase, and an infinity pool. The signature Catch Restaurant showcases an interactive seafood dining experience where guests can design their meal by selecting the seafood, cooking method and style.

The resort complements the group’s Sri Lankan portfolio, which includes Radisson Blu Resort, Galle, Radisson Hotel Colombo, and Radisson Hotel Kandy. Radisson has appointed Xavier Masson as the General Manager of Radisson Collection Resort, Galle.