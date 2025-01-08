Qatar steps up private jet fleet

DOHA Qatar, 9 January 2025: Qatar Executive (QE), the luxury private jet charter division of Qatar Airways Group, has taken delivery of two additional Gulfstream G700 aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 24.

The two additional aircraft will increase the Gulfstream G700 in QE’s fleet to six, with a further four G700s scheduled for delivery throughout 2025 and early 2026. QE’s fleet also includes 15 Gulfstream G650ER aircraft.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

The aircraft will help to position QE as a leader in luxury long-range travel and private aviation.

With its luxurious cabin, innovative technology, increased fuel efficiency, and long-range capabilities, the QE Gulfstream G700 is a stand-out choice in private business aviation charter.