MAI increases flights from Yangon

BANGKOK, 21 January 2025: Myanmar Airways International has increased flights from its home base, Yangon, to Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand while increasing flights from three to four weekly from Yangon to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, earlier this month.

MAI introduced additional daily flights between its home base, Yangon in Myanmar and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), effective 20 January. It raises flights to 35 weekly (five daily using A320s with 180 seats on the route).

Earlier this month, the airline also increased flights between Yangon and Chiang Mai in northern Thailand from three to four weekly, deploying an ATR72 with 68 seats (departing Yangon at 1150 on Tuesday) and an Embraer 190 with 98 seats (departing Yangon at 1230 on Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday).

MAI also introduced a fourth weekly flight from Yangon to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, every Monday, effective 15 January 2025. The additional flight departs for Phnom Penh at 1640 and arrives at 1910. The Monday, Wednesday, and Friday flights use an Embraer 190 with 98 seats. The Sunday flight departs an hour earlier at 1540 and uses an ATR72 with 68 seats.