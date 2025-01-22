Hong Kong Airlines flies to Australia’s Gold Coast

HONG KONG, 23 January 2025: Hong Kong Airlines launches seasonal flights between Hong Kong and Australia’s Gold Coast for the Lunar New Year, 17 January to 5 February and resumed flights to Vancouver in Canada effective 18 January.

The airline returns to the Hong Kong-Gold Coast route after suspending services for several years. For the Chinese New Year holiday, it operates four flights per week for a four-week period encompassing the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday ending 5 February. The route is operated by an A330 wide-body aircraft, offering both business and economy-class cabins.

Photo credit: Hong Kong Airlines. More flights during Lunar New Year.

Hong Kong Airlines Chairman Yan Bo commented on the launch of peak season flights: “We are delighted to have a full flight of passengers on our first voyage (17 January), with around 300 travellers experiencing Queensland’s warm climate and exciting tourist activities.

“We also look forward to welcoming visitors from the Gold Coast and the Queensland region to Hong Kong during our operation period, inviting them to immerse in the vibrant atmosphere of the Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations and enjoy authentic Hong Kong cuisine.”

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule between Hong Kong and Gold Coast

Hong Kong- Vancouver flights

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Airlines returns to the North American market, celebrating its resumption of flights to Vancouver, Canada, on 18 January. Celebrations were held at Hong Kong and Vancouver International Airport to mark the relaunch.

Hong Kong Airlines Chairman Yan Bo said: “We are delighted to reinstate the Vancouver service, offering passengers more flight choices. Vancouver was Hong Kong Airlines’ first North American destination, launched in June 2017. Resuming this route marks our official return to the North American market and demonstrates the progress of our strategic transformation from a regional to an international airline earlier this year and boosts our confidence in expanding our global route network coverage.”

The Hong Kong-Vancouver route is operated by Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule between Hong Kong and Vancouver

Hong Kong Airlines serves over 30 destinations. Last year, the airline carried 5 million passengers with a load factor of 85%, enabling it to reach pre-pandemic levels.