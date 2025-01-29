Etihad scales up services to Milan

SINGAPORE, 30 January 2025: Etihad Airways will expand its Italian route network by adding a third daily flight to Milan, starting 1 November 2025.

The new flight will respond to increasing customer demand by offering more choice and flexibility between Abu Dhabi and Italy’s fashion capital.

Photo credit: Etihad.

“With our morning, afternoon and evening departures from Abu Dhabi and sensational value fares, our triple-daily Milan flights serve up perfect timings for guests travelling in both directions,” said Etihad Airways Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer Arik De. “This enhanced schedule gives travellers more options to explore Abu Dhabi and connect to our growing global network while strengthening vital links between two dynamic cities.”

The combined triple-daily service will see Etihad offer 12,600 weekly seats between Abu Dhabi and Milan, representing a year-on-year capacity increase of almost 115%.

Boeing 777-300 and Airbus A321LR aircraft will fly the route.

New flight schedule (effective 1 November 2025)