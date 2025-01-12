BANGKOK, 13 January 2025: Khao Yai, home to Thailand’s first national park and a landscape of rolling hills and tropical forests, is a truly enchanting destination where travellers can escape the heat of Bangkok and unwind amid fresh mountain air.

Just three hours’ drive from the Thai capital, this lush landscape is home to local vineyards, 18-hole golf courses, and natural landscapes of Khao Yai National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site where wild elephants roam.

Nestled amid this scenic region, ROUKH KIRI KHAOYAI blends luxury hospitality with an organic concept for guests to unwind in nature. Managed by Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, this five-star boutique retreat was crafted by Onion, the award-winning architecture company, to create an upscale country village with a collection of low-rise barns, gardens, terraces, and pools, all set against the beautiful backdrop of Khao Yai’s misty mountains.

Guests can stay in tranquil, barn-style accommodations, ranging from the 80-sqm Mountain View Villas and Pool Villas to the stunning 434-sqm, two-bedroom Grand Residence, all of which blend characteristic interior and natural elements with luxurious furnishings. With semi-outdoor bathrooms featuring indulgent outdoor bathtubs and organic amenities, plus spacious alfresco dining terraces and stone-clad private pools in most villas, every visitor will feel a deep connection with the Earth.

In December 2024, ROUKH KIRI KHAOYAI will unveil its new top accommodation category: two breathtaking Barn Residences, ‘Chan’ and ‘Tawan’. Each offers over 270 square metres of indoor and outdoor space with two bedrooms, a private pool, exclusive services, and plenty of room for friends and families to relax and reconnect with each other in comfort and style.

During their stay at ROUKH KIRI KHAOYAI, guests can also discover nature’s bounty at the hotel’s organic farm. This eco oasis produces an abundant crop of seasonal Thai produce and more experimental ingredients such as lemons, rosemary and avocados, which are used to craft the innovative menus at Roukh Cuisine, a farm-to-table restaurant. In the cool season months, guests can comfortably warm up next to an impressive fireplace at the open living area. In the warm summer, an outdoor saltwater pool provides the perfect place to cool off with a scenic swim overlooking the tranquil landscape.

With an intimate cluster of just 13 villas and residences, ROUKH KIRI KHAOYAI can be booked in its entirety, creating a one-of-a-kind destination for life’s most important occasions, including family gatherings, celebrating parties and corporate events. Business escapes can be enhanced with a meeting space designed for 20 delegates and complemented with a separate breakout room.

ROUKH KIRI KHAOYAI’s contemporary concept and stylish design has been recognised with a series of prestigious awards, including Conde Nast Traveller’s “Readers’ Choice Award” in 2020 and a place on the 2021 “Hot List”. Most recently, it was named the “Best Upcountry Hotel in Thailand” at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific in 2023 and 2024.

“ROUKH KIRI KHAOYAI is a unique barn resort that immerses guests in the organic wonders of Khao Yai, central Thailand’s ‘green lungs’. With its fresh mountain air and luxurious yet minimalistic design, visitors could be mesmerised by the solidarity of the surrounding nature. This makes it a perfect option for couples and groups of friends and families seeking a break from the busy streets of Bangkok. With the launch of our two new Barn Residences this December, we look forward to welcoming our prestigious guests to ROUKH KIRI KHAOYAI,” said the resort’s General Manager Aree Phonjarern.

For more information and to book your escape at ROUKH KIRI KHAO YAI, visit www.roukh.com.