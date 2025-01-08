SINGAPORE, 9 January 2025: Emirates’ Airbus A380, the world’s largest passenger aircraft, has touched down in Copenhagen for the first time since March 2020.

Emirates is currently the only international airline that operates the A380 to Denmark. The A380 touched down just in time to celebrate the airport’s jubilee, marking 100 years of operational excellence.

Emirates’ Country Manager in Denmark, Morten Balk said: “We are incredibly proud to bring back the Emirates A380 to Copenhagen. What a sight to see it gracing our runway again. We look forward to once again offering our customers unparalleled travel experiences and the signature products and services our A380 is known for. With more than 43% additional seating, customers will enjoy greater flexibility and more travel options to over 140 destinations worldwide via our home and hub, Dubai.”

Copenhagen Airport CCO Peter Krogsgaard commented: “We have been looking forward to welcoming the iconic Emirates double-decker aircraft back to Copenhagen. It’s a fantastic way to start the new year, seeing the world’s largest passenger plane, with 615 seats, return to Denmark after a nearly five-year hiatus.”

Unmatched travel experiences

Emirates is renowned for its exceptional services and luxurious amenities. Customers love the Emirates A380 for its spacious and comfortable cabins, quietness, and unique onboard features such as the Onboard Lounge.

Customers onboard will also enjoy the warm hospitality of the airline’s multinational crew, including Danish nationals, regional gourmet cuisine, and award-winning inflight entertainment system – ice – offering up to 6,500 channels of the best movies, TV shows, podcasts and more. The airline also recently expanded its entertainment catalogue, collaborating with Spotify – the world’s most popular audio-streaming subscription service – to offer customers a wide array of podcasts and playlists in the sky.

Connecting Copenhagen to the world

The airline’s daily A380 flight will depart Copenhagen at 1445 and arrive in Dubai at 0010 local time. The return flight, EK151, will depart Dubai at 0830 and arrive in Copenhagen at 1230 local time. Danish customers can connect to more than 140 destinations, including popular holiday hotspots such as Bali, Mauritius, and South Africa. The airline recently expanded its global network by restarting services to Phnom Penh in Cambodia via Singapore and announced new routes to Bogotá via Miami and Madagascar via the Seychelles.

The Emirates A380 serving Copenhagen will operate in a two-class configuration, offering customers 58 lie-flat seats in business class and 557 spacious seats in economy class.

For flight information and to make a booking visit: www.emirates.com.