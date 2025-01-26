Chinese booking early for CNY holiday

SHENZHEN, 27 January 2025: DidaTravel, a tech-driven global travel distribution company, has unveiled key traveller trends during the 2025 Chinese New Year period.

This year, the Chinese New Year, which marks the Year of the Snake, spans an eight-day holiday from Tuesday, 28 January to Tuesday, 4 February.

Chinese travellers have booked holidays earlier, with the booking windows increasing from 45 to 54 days before the Chinese New Year holiday season kicks off on 28 January.

According to DidaTravel’s booking data, total outbound hotel bookings during the Chinese New Year increased 48% compared to 2024.

For outbound mainland Chinese travellers, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong SAR, the USA, Australia, Spain, and Italy emerged as the top destinations.

Hotel bookings by Chinese travellers have tripled in Japan, with USA hotel bookings more than doubling. Short-haul Asian destinations such as Indonesia, Vietnam, and South Korea are in the top 20 list of destinations. Long-haul countries such as New Zealand, France, the UK, Finland, Iceland and Switzerland also remain popular. Norway has entered the top 20 destinations list.

The average daily rate (ADR) for hotels globally increased by nearly 10% during this holiday. However, the share of five-star hotel bookings decreased from 32.2% to 26.5%, while bookings for three – to four-star hotels saw a notable rise. The average length of stay for Chinese travellers per hotel remained steady at three days, the same as last year.

DidaTravel Head of Hotel Direct Contracting Snow Xiao said: “We are thrilled to witness the emergence of new popular destinations for Chinese travellers and their growing willingness to venture to longer-haul destinations.

Inbound travel bookings to the Chinese mainland during Chinese New Year have achieved double-digit growth year-on-year, with top bookings made by travellers from South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, the US, Australia, Germany and the UK.