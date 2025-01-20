AirAsia links Phuket to Kochi in India

BANGKOK, 21 January 2025: AirAsia is expanding flights to India through its Phuket hub by adding direct flights to Kochi, a port city and financial and commercial capital of Kerala state, India.

Starting on 11 April 2025, Phuket will have three weekly flights (Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday) to Kochi. This will give Phuket direct flights to three Indian cities: Kochi, Chennai, and Kolkata.

AirAsia offers a special promotional fare starting from THB3690 (one way). Ticket sales are open until midnight 2 February 2025 for travel from 11 April until midnight 24 October 2025.

Flight schedule

Thai AirAsia CEO Santisuk Klongchaiya said: “Phuket is already a top destination for Indian travellers… The airline looks forward to connecting more visitors from India with even more direct trips to Phuket.”

Kochi is an important port and industrial city in India, serving as the commercial capital of Kerala state. (Thiruvananthapuram is the administrative capital of Kerala.)

The coastal city’s direct access to the Arabian Sea prompted the moniker “Queen of the Arabian Sea.” Tourists visit Kochi for its beautiful attractions, ranging from backwater boathouse cruises to viewing the over 500-year-old practice of Chinese fishnet fishing, which, while once distinctly Chinese practice, has become a signature of Kerala today.

AirAsia currently flies to 13 Indian cities via 16 routes, from Bangkok (Don Mueang) to Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Bengaluru, Gaya, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Tiruchirappalli, Hyderabad and Delhi, and from Phuket to Chennai, Kolkata and now Kochi.