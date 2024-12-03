Vietravel Airlines appoints Thai GSA

HO CHI MINH CITY, 4 December 2024: Vietravel Airlines has appointed VIT AIR (Thailand) as its general sales agency following the signing of a cooperative agreement last week.

Vietravel Airlines general manager Dao Duc Vu signed on behalf of the airline. Under the terms of the new general sales agency agreement, VIT Air will embark on sales activities to boost the number of Thai passengers flying the Vietnamese low-cost airline while supporting the airline in promoting its image, sales promotion, and business opportunities in the Thai market.

VIT AIR is a travel company registered under the Miramar Group Thailand. Founded in 1994, It has almost 30 years of experience in aviation and tourism. Currently, VIT AIR is the general agent for Asian airlines such as Srilanka Airlines, Greater Bay Airlines, SkyAngkor Airlines, Tiger Air Taiwan and Lucky Air.

Over the last two years, Vietravel Airlines has established daily flights on the Bangkok – Hanoi and Bangkok – Ho Chi Minh City routes.

The airline also seeks opportunities to expand operations between Vietnam and Thailand, operating both charter and scheduled flights, by focusing on secondary destinations in Thailand, such as Khon Kaen, Buriram, and Udon Thani in Northeast Thailand.