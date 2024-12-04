Vietjet promotes ‘Time to Vietjet’ fare

BANGKOK, 5 December 2024: Vietjet Thailand is promoting its THB zero deal, ‘It’s Time to Vietjet!’ for all domestic and international routes.

The booking window closes at midnight on 7 December, with the travel period from 1 March to 25 October 2025 (excludes public holidays) at the airline’s website, www.vietjetair.com. The THB zero fare offer excludes taxes and surcharges)

The special promotional tickets apply to Vietjet Thailand’s entire domestic flight network from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, Surat Thani, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Ubon Ratchathani and cross-country routes connecting Phuket to Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai.

It also applies to Vietjet’s international rout4s from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Vietnam, China, Fukuoka, Phnom Penh, Singapore, and Taipei, as well as from Chiang Mai to Osaka, and the newly launched routes from Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Okinawa & Hokkaido (via Taipei) and Mumbai.

The promotional fares are available on all distribution channels, including travel agencies and booking offices.