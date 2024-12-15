Top destinations for Agoda’s flight bookers

SINGAPORE, 16 December 2024: Bangkok leads Agoda’s tally of its top five international flight destinations during 2024 based on bookings sold on the digital travel platform.

Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok (two airports — DMK and BKK), topped the list for international flight destination bookings transacted via Agoda. Singapore followed with Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, and Tokyo in third to fifth place. Tokyo is a new entry, replacing Ho Chi Minh City compared to last year’s list.

Photo credit: Airports of Thailand — Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

Agoda bookings: 2024 most popular international flight destinations

1. Bangkok, Thailand

2. Singapore

3. Seoul, South Korea

4. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

5. Tokyo, Japan

Agoda also reports that in 2024, most international passengers booking flights through its platform originated from Singapore, followed by Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and Indonesia. These outbound travel markets demonstrate a keen interest in exploring global destinations, adding to the dynamic travel landscape within the Asia-Pacific region.

Agoda’s top outbound travel markets for flight sales

1. Singapore

2. Thailand

3. South Korea

4. Japan

5. Indonesia

Agoda Senior Vice President, Supply Andrew Smith commented: “Each of the top flight destinations has a special charm that draws people. These destinations continue to attract visitors with their unique blend of modern attractions and cultural heritage.

Agoda delivers booking sales on an inventory of 4.5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities.