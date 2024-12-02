SAS announces route to Korea

SINGAPORE, 3 December 2024: SAS expands its intercontinental network with a new direct route between Copenhagen and Seoul, starting 12 September 2025.

It will be the first-ever scheduled direct service between Scandinavia and Korea and will operate four times weekly during the summer season and three times weekly in winter.

SAS President & CEO Anko van der Werff.

Connecting Scandinavia with one of Asia’s busiest hubs will complement SAS’ network reach and strengthen Copenhagen’s role as a gateway for intercontinental travel. This route will also cater to the growing demand among travellers from Korea to visit Scandinavia while providing connections through the SAS network to the rest of Europe.

With the launch of Seattle in May 2025, SAS will offer 14 intercontinental destinations from Copenhagen, connecting to over 100 destinations across Europe. This expansion underscores SAS’ commitment to establishing Copenhagen as a premier global hub, enhancing its role in connecting Scandinavia to the world.

“This new route highlights our commitment to meeting customer demand and enhancing connectivity between two dynamic regions. Seoul, renowned as a global centre of culture, innovation, and business, is a strategic addition to our growing network,” said SAS President & CEO Anko van der Werff.

“As a proud SkyTeam member, I believe this route further strengthens the seamless connectivity we provide, linking Scandinavia to key destinations across the globe. We are excited to welcome passengers on board this landmark service”.

Flights are scheduled with evening departures, optimising European connectivity and maximising travellers’ time at their destination. The route will be operated by an Airbus A350, with 300 seats.

Flight schedule

SK987 will depart Copenhagen at 2340 and arrive in Seoul Incheon at 1815 (plus a day)

SK988 will depart Seoul Incheon at 2345 and arrive in Copenhagen at 0605 (plus a day)

South Korea has seen a surge in interest from Scandinavian travellers in recent years, driven by its rich cultural heritage and global phenomena like the Korean Wave, which includes the global popularity of K-pop, Korean dramas, and food.

Visitors to Seoul can explore a mix of futuristic skyscrapers and historic palaces, lively shopping streets, cutting-edge technology, and world-renowned cuisine. Seoul is also a vital business centre with strong links to Scandinavia, particularly in green technology, digital industries, and innovation.

Seoul’s Incheon International Airport, one of the world’s busiest hubs for international freight, handled over 2.76 million tons in 2023.

*The new route is subject to final governmental approval.