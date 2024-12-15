Qatar Airways flies to Toronto

DOHA, 16 December 2024: Qatar Airways is marking two historic milestones: new flights to Toronto, Canada, and more Starlink-enabled aircraft.

Last week, the airline’s inaugural flight to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) – a Starlink-enabled Boeing 777 — officially marked the launch of three weekly direct flights from Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Toronto has become Qatar Airways’ second destination in Canada, in addition to Montreal. It has served more than 1.6 million passengers across seven weekly flights to and from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) since its launch in 2011. This also marks the airline’s fourteenth gateway to the Americas.

The new Toronto service provides travellers from Canada and beyond seamless access to destinations across Qatar Airways’ extensive global network. It also comes as the airline surpasses its target of fitting Starlink to 12 Boeing 777 aircraft by the end of 2024, with 14 aircraft upgraded in under 55 days, bringing the total to 15.

Qatar Airways is also the world’s first airline to operate a Boeing 777 Starlink-equipped aircraft, allowing passengers to stream their favourite shows, live sports and online gaming seamlessly at 35,000 feet.

Toronto Pearson is Canada’s largest airport by total passenger traffic and offers the most international destinations of any airport in North America, making it a key hub for travellers. As Canada’s largest city and the fourth largest city in North America, Toronto is home to a diverse population with large communities from China, India, Pakistan, and the Philippines.