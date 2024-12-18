SINGAPORE, 19 December 2024: Pandaw Cruises hosted a Keel laying ceremony last week for a new riverboat, the Kochi Pandaw, that will explore the Kerala backwaters following its launch in October 2025.

The keel laying ceremony was held at a shipyard in Kerala, India, with the blessings of a Roman Catholic priest who ministers to the predominantly Christian community.

Technically a houseboat, the Kochi Pandaw design will adopt the proven lines and design travellers recognise as the authentic Pandaw style, featuring 10 staterooms.

The tentative launch date is set for October 2025, when the ship will begin sailing a weekly circular expedition of the Kerala backwaters and lakes, a stunningly beautiful area with a rich and diverse culture and so much to see and do.



Kerala Backwaters Cruise

KOCHI – THOTTAPALLI – KOCHI

Seven nightsFROM USD4,950 per person

For details of the cruise, visit: River Cruise Itinerary for The Kerala Backwaters | Pandaw.com

To book, visit pandaw.com or contact the Pandaw sales team at [email protected]

More about Kerala backwaters

The Kerala backwaters are a network of lagoons, lakes, canals, and rivers that stretch along the Malabar Coast of Kerala, India. This intricate system, often compared to bayous, is formed by over 900 km of waterways, including five major lakes connected by both natural and artificial canals.

These serene waterways offer a picturesque experience, with lush green landscapes, coconut palms lining the banks, and traditional villages dotted along the shores.

Houseboat cruises are a popular way to explore the backwaters, providing a tranquil and authentic way to experience the local culture and natural beauty.

The annual snake boat races, featuring long, ornate boats, are also a major attraction, showcasing the region’s rich cultural heritage.

The backwaters are also home to diverse wildlife, including various bird species, fish, and other aquatic creatures, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts.

The most convenient airport to access the Kerala backwaters is Kochi International Airport (IATA: COK), also known as Cochin International Airport. It is well connected to major cities in India and internationally, making it a popular gateway for tourists visiting the region. From Cochin International Airport, you can easily reach Maradu Port, the main entry point for the Kerala backwaters.

Over 100 flights land at Cochin weekly, with the most popular international flights from Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Daily direct flights from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City serve the Southeast Asia outbound travel market.

Cochin’s top* airlines January 2025

IndiGo

1150 flights

Air India Express

548 flights

Air India

500 flights

SpiceJet

93 flights

Etihad Airways

91 flights

*Number of international and domestic flights for January 2025.

To book, visit pandaw.com or contact the Pandaw sales team at [email protected]