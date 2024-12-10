Klook on board with Disney Adventure

SINGAPORE, 11 December 2024: Klook, Asia’s platform for travel experiences, is opening bookings for the Disney Adventure, Disney Cruise Line’s first ship to homeport in Asia, with its inaugural commercial sailings scheduled from 15 December 2025.

As an ‘Official Travel Distributor’ for the Disney Adventure,Klook will bring travellers from Asia and beyond to Singapore, combining the excitement of the Disney cruise with unforgettable local adventures.

Starting 10 December 2024, 8AM GMT (+8), customers who have previously indicated interest on Klook’s waitlist for the Disney Adventure can book their cruise. They will receive Klook gift vouchers to discover Singapore while at the port.

● From 10-12 December, all waitlisted customers who book a cruise on Klook will receive a USD150 Klook gift voucher for their next purchase (subject to availability).

● From 13 December, subsequent waitlisted customers will receive a USD25 Klook gift voucher for their next purchase (subject to availability).

● Note: Gift vouchers will only be distributed 60 days before sailing.

Klook will also offer travellers add-on stay options, providing hotel stays at a fixed rate, up to 40% off when booked with their Disney Adventure cruise.

From registration of interest for the Disney Adventure, Klook has seen an enthusiastic response from travellers in Singapore, Mainland China and the Philippines, with strong signs across Asia (particularly India) and North America.