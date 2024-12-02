G Adventures crystal ball travel list

SINGAPORE, 3 December 2024: G Adventures has dusted off its crystal ball, crunched its booking data, and tracked the latest travel trends to serve up its annual ‘Where to Travel’ list, highlighting destinations that should be top of travellers’ wishlists for 2025.

There are some surprises in the destination list, starting with Pakistan, which rarely gains a shoutout from trending destination lists released by online booking sites.

Booking trends rocketed through October and November, with over 200 new trips on the tour operator’s books, suggesting 2025 will be a big year for travel.

In line with the global small-group adventure operator’s commitment to community tourism, many of the ‘Where to Travel’ destinations include brand-new itineraries that take travellers to remote communities that have yet to access the benefits of the tourism chain.

The ‘Where to Travel’ list:

Pakistan Bosnia Tibet Thailand Morocco Philippines South Africa Greece Portugal Japan

1. PAKISTAN

A brand new destination for G Adventures in 2025, Pakistan appeared on the traveller’s radar in recent months with its offer of hiking trips.

Working hand in hand with local communities, G Adventures has launched three new trips in Pakistan, focused on bringing tourism to the ancient Thallay La Trail. Having been the only link between the ancient kingdoms of Khaplu and Shigar for centuries, the trail was vital for the trading and survival of these communities throughout history. With the introduction of modern-day roads, the trail was deemed redundant, used only by a handful of hikers each year. The new trips will offer travellers the opportunity to spend the night in the original castles and forts of Khaplu and Shigar while hiking through mountain passes, past glaciers and communities that, until now, have been unable to access the tourism chain.

2. BOSNIA

Rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, delicious food, and a refreshing lack of crowds are just the start of a compelling list of reasons to visit Bosnia. Add in the fact that travellers can make a real impact in helping to boost this nation’s recovery just by visiting; it’s clear that Bosnia should be high on any travel wishlist. Thanks to a new visa-free travel policy, passport holders from 50+ nations no longer need a visa to enter Bosnia, making it easier than ever to plan a holiday there. This year, G Adventures collaborated with the Resilience Council and USAID Developing Sustainable Tourism in Bosnia and Herzegovina (Turizam) to introduce new trips designed to create jobs, raise awareness about the region’s rich history, and encourage cultural exchange – a prime example of tourism supporting locals and assisting the recovery and sustainable development of a nation.

3. TIBET

There’s no place like Tibet — known as “the roof of the world” with its breathtaking high-altitude landscapes, ancient monasteries, and the warm hospitality of its people. While travellers must join a group tour or book a guide to visit, China’s recent easing of visa restrictions makes it easier to explore this extraordinary region. Now is the perfect time to get immersed in traditional Tibetan life and support local communities, take in stunning views of Mount Everest, and marvel at the UNESCO World Heritage site Potala Palace as we return to Tibet for the first time since 2020.

4. THAILAND

Thailand is no “undiscovered” secret, but its ongoing allure lies in the fact that the second, third and even tenth-time visitor will always be able to discover something new and surprising. Hit TV series White Lotus, returns to screens in 2025 with a third series, and Jurassic World Rebirth will hit the big screens with dramatic scenes filmed in Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai.

5. MOROCCO

New direct flights, the launch of remote active adventures and booming booking stats place Morocco on a long list of why travellers are opting to travel to this North African gem.

G Adventures has launched 13 new trips in Morocco for 2025, from four-day Marrakech city breaks to hikes in the high Atlas Mountains that take a step away from the usual hiking trails and instead visit rural communities, desert gorges and the Berber oasis of Amtoudi. The new Geluxe collection, which launched in 2024 and offers upgraded active experiences for more mature travellers, has seen Morocco take top spot on the most popular destination list.

6. PHILIPPINES

While tourism to the Philippines has been slower to recover compared to some of its Asia neighbours, the expansion of international flights is expected to bring pre-pandemic traveller numbers back to the islands in 2025. G Adventures will be relaunching in the Philippines next year, offering young, solo and culture-seeking travellers the opportunity to explore these unique islands with nine new trips, each heavily focused on interaction and supporting local communities. Often celebrated as a backpacker haven, the new trips will showcase the incredible nature, jungles, people and culture that make the Philippines an incredible destination for all travellers.

7. SOUTH AFRICA

Southern Africa is emerging as a must-visit destination for travellers seeking incredible value, especially those passionate about wildlife. Recent data shows a growing trend among older travellers seeking affordable safari experiences. G Adventures has expanded its offering, making its fully refurbished fleet of ‘Lando’ overland vehicles available to all age groups in 2025.

8. GREECE

Although Greece remains a perennial favourite among travellers, exploring its quieter islands is becoming a rising trend. Smaller islands like Paros, Antiparos, and Naxos are stepping into the spotlight, offering a tranquil alternative to their busier neighbours. G Adventures travellers have realised that one of the best ways to avoid crowds, support local communities and bypass the increasing tourist tax is by exploring by small boat. With numbers up 31% since 2022, G Adventures has introduced five state-of-the-art custom-built yachts for the 2025 sailing season, which visit lesser-known islands with flexible itineraries tailored to the group’s pace.

9. PORTUGAL

Defending its place on the Where to Travel list for a second year running, traveller interest in Portugal shows no signs of slowing down, with G Adventures seeing over 50% growth in the past two years. While beaches, charming streets, and a buzzing culinary scene may be the first things that come to mind for Portugal, for those willing to look a little deeper, the lesser-visited mountain villages close to the Spanish border remain Portugal’s best-kept secrets. G Adventures’ new ‘Geluxe Collection’ gets travellers off the tourist trail and into the historic Schist villages for hikes that take you back in time.

10. JAPAN

With the World Expo 2025 taking place in Osaka next year, bookings for Japan have skyrocketed 150% over the past two years, G Adventures has super-charged its Japan offering with the introduction of 12 new trips for 2025, which are closely aligned with the World Expo theme, focusing heavily on physical activity, active experiences and lesser-visited, remote regions. From trekking the rugged peaks of Hokkaido’s Shiretoko National Park, where travellers can get their hands dirty digging their onsen, stay in a traditional ryokan (traditional Japanese inn), hike through primaeval forest areas, to visiting often-overlooked islands in the south, where sea kayaking, days aboard a ‘sabani’ (traditional Okinawan sailboat) and hiking waterfalls are all on the agenda.