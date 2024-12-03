BANGKOK, 4 December 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is bringing new life to its iconic Lost World-themed property as Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya introduces captivating new features in December 2024.

This celebrated family destination will welcome guests to an even more immersive experience, enhanced with newly added facilities designed for guests of all ages.

Just a two-hour commute from Bangkok, the resort will deliver exceptional family entertainment across four dynamic new water park zones. Volcano Island boasts dramatic eruptions and light displays, while the Giant Slider, interactive Jungle Water Park, and serene Misty Forest each provide unique aquatic adventures. At the heart of the resort, the Lost World Adventure Land theme park delivers aerial obstacle courses, a three-level playground with thrilling slides, a trampoline zone, and a dinosaur bone excavation site—making it an oasis for exploration and unforgettable family moments.

The resort’s 555 newly renovated ocean-facing rooms and suites blend the adventurous Lost World theme with modern comfort, offering breathtaking Gulf of Thailand vistas. Guests will also enjoy an array of delectable dining options, including the Coast Beach Club & Bistro, set to establish a new standard for beach clubs in Pattaya, as well as a newly designed lounge bar and a stunning new rooftop haven to suit every palate and preference. Additionally, various activities and amenities await, with the innovative, kid-focused Candy Spa and award-winning SPA Cenvaree providing relaxation and indulgence for the entire family.

As Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya completes this exciting revitalisation, it stands poised to deliver an elevated guest experience, blending the resort’s legendary Lost World charm with 5-star service and family entertainment.

From now until 27 December 2024, guests booking stays until 31 March 2025 will enjoy complimentary entrance to the Lost World Adventure Land for two children under 12 years, along with THB 1,000 dining credit at the COAST Beach Club & Bistro, set to establish a new standard for beach clubs in Pattaya, and THB500 Candy Spa Experience credit for the ultimate kid-focused pampering. Guests will also receive daily breakfast for two adults and access to special rates for optional private speedboat excursions to nearby Koh Larn Island for up to eight passengers.

For reservations or more information about the ‘New Lost World Found’ offer at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cmbr/lost-world-found

For more information about Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/centaragrand/cmbr