Vietjet to fly Bangkok-Mumbai route

MUMBAI, 27 November 2024: Expanding its presence in India, Vietjet Thailand confirms it will launch flights between Bangkok (BKK) and Mumbai on 23 December 2024.

The service will provide a convenient travel option to explore Thailand’s capital and beyond while opening greater opportunities for tourism, business, and cultural exchange between the two cities.

Initially, daily flights will operate between Bangkok (BKK) and Mumbai using A320s with 180 seats.

Flight schedule

Flight VZ760 will depart Bangkok at 2045 and land in Mumbai at 2350.

Flight VZ761 will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) at 0045 and arrive in Bangkok ( BKK) at 0620.

Vietjet Thailand, named the ‘Best Low-Cost Airline Brand, Thailand 2024’ by Global Brand Awards 2024, continues to enhance its services and expand its fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft.

Meanwhile, Vietjet launches its Hanoi – Kuala Lumpur route on 28 November.

Operating daily flights, this is Vietjet’s second service linking Vietnam and Malaysia, following the Ho Chi Minh City – Kuala Lumpur route introduced in 2016.

The new addition will double Vietjet’s flight offerings between Vietnam and Malaysia to 14 round trips per week, catering to the growing travel demands between the two countries.