SOTC takes the lead in Asia

MUMBAI, 20 November 2024: SOTC Travel has been voted Asia’s Leading Travel Agency 2024 at the 31st World Travel Awards 2024 when the Indian travel firm celebrates its 75th anniversary.

This recognition reflects SOTC’s continued excellence, innovation, and leadership in the travel sector.

The World Travel Awards, also known as the “Oscars of the travel industry,” celebrate and reward the highest global achievements in travel and tourism.

The Asia’s Leading Travel Agency award is a highly coveted accolade that recognises the company’s exceptional service, strategic growth, and commitment to providing unparalleled travel experiences to customers. This prestigious win further underscores SOTC’s strong presence and influence in Asia and endorses SOTC as a leading travel company for its diverse customer base.

SOTC Travel Limited President and Country Head – Holidays and Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar said: “At SOTC, as we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we are humbled to be recognised as Asia’s Leading Travel Agency at the World Travel Awards 2024.

“I would like to dedicate this award to our exceptional team at SOTC. This reflects our team’s dedication to delivering unique and enriching travel experiences to our customers, along with the strength of our partnerships and the trust we have built over the years. This award inspires us to continue raising the standard of excellence across the travel and tourism industry.”

About SOTC Travel

SOTC Travel Limited is a step-down subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings, held through its Indian-listed subsidiary, Thomas Cook (India) Limited (TCIL). SOTC Travel is a leading omnichannel travel and tourism company active in the leisure, incentive, and business travel segments.