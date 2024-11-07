KUCHING, 8 November 2024: The Sarawak Tourism Board (STB), in collaboration with Royal Brunei Airlines, presented Sarawak’s distinct travel attractions to Taiwanese audiences at the Taipei International Travel Fair (ITF) 2024 earlier this week at Nangang Exhibition Hall 1.

With nearly 350,000 attendees, the event highlighted Sarawak’s diverse tourism pillars, aligning with the Taiwanese preference for authentic cultural experiences and nature-focused holidays.

Sarawak’s UNESCO World Heritage sites — Mulu and Niah National Parks — stood out as primary attractions, alongside popular wildlife tours and cultural heritage sites, such as the Sarawak Cultural Village and longhouse stays. Taiwanese visitors also showed keen interest in Sarawak’s culinary offerings, including the Sarawak Laksa and Kolo Mee.

STB’s booth emphasised Sarawak’s CANFF pillars (Culture, Adventure, Nature, Festivals, and Food), offering a well-rounded representation of its natural and cultural riches. These experiences continue to draw Taiwanese tourists who seek immersive travel options, providing a vibrant introduction to Sarawak’s heritage and landscapes.



Third from left: Mr Dylan Redas Noel, Marketing Director of North Asia and New Markets, with STB representatives and ITF exhibitors.

Three Taiwanese travel companies introduced exclusive Sarawak travel packages, garnering significant interest. Royal Brunei Airlines further enhanced Sarawak’s appeal by promoting a dual-destination package, allowing Taiwanese tourists to explore both Kuching and Brunei, offering them an enriched travel experience.

“We are thrilled with the positive response from Taiwanese travellers at ITF 2024,” remarked STB’s Director of Marketing for North Asia and New Markets Dylan Redas Noel. “Sarawak’s offerings align seamlessly with Taiwan’s market preferences, and we are confident that the enthusiasm generated will increase Taiwanese visitor arrivals.”

Earlier in 2024, a successful B2B session in Taipei and Taichung increased Taiwanese visitor interest, positioning Taiwan as one of Sarawak’s top 10 markets. With Taiwan’s outbound travel rising, STB is committed to enhancing its regional presence and providing Taiwanese travellers with unforgettable Sarawak experiences.

The Taipei International Travel Fair, showcasing 1,500 booths from 111 countries alongside prominent Taiwanese travel agencies, hotels, airlines, and attractions, remains a premier platform for global travel. STB’s participation highlights its commitment to engaging this growing market and positioning Sarawak as a top holiday destination.

For more information on World Heritage National Parks and Sarawak’s diverse travel experiences, visit: https://www.sarawaktourism.com