PTM stays in Bangkok for a second year

BANGKOK, 19 November 2024: Bangkok will host the Pacific Asia Travel Association’s annual PATA Travel Mart 2025 for the second consecutive year from 26 to 28 August 2025.

It marks the first time the event has been hosted for consecutive years at the same destinations since the late 1990s when the show resided in Singapore for five years between 1998 and 2002.

Photo credit: PATA. PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid.

PATA CEO Noor Ahmad Hamid confirmed the decision to keep the PTM in Bangkok during last week’s PATA Destination Marketing Forum 2024, held in Petchaburi province, Thailand.

The PTM was hosted in Bangkok from 27 to 29 August 2024 at the Thai capital’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre when attendance reached 900 buyers and sellers, according to a press statement released last week by the PATA CEO.

“The Asia Pacific region continues to be a global leader in tourism, both as a major destination and a source of outbound travel. With its rich cultural heritage, spirit of resilience, and innovative edge, Bangkok captures the essence of this vibrant region, making it an ideal setting for stakeholders to convene, collaborate, and celebrate the myriad opportunities and partnerships shaping the future of tourism,” he concluded.

For further information, contact [email protected], or visit www.pata.org/calendar/pata-travel-mart-2025 for updates.