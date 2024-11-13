ONYX rebrands Bangsaen hotel

SINGAPORE 14 November 2024: ONYX Hospitality Group has signed an agreement to manage Amari The Tide Bangsaen set to reveal its new look in the second quarter of 2025.

Located in Thailand’s Chonburi Province on the eastern seaboard, the hotel group recently secured a management contract for the Amari The Tide Bangsaen with the developer and owner Five Leader Group Co Ltd. The owner’s representative, Thanasit Khunplome and ONYX Hospitality Group CEO Yuthachai Charanachitta presided over the signing ceremony.

Left to Right: Thanasit Khunplome andYuthachai Charanachitta.

The project’s neighbourhood on Thailand‘s eastern seaboard has seen a steady expansion in recent years, driven by the continuous development of infrastructure to support tourism and its capacity to host major festivals and events. This positions the 154-room Amari The Tide Bangsaen as an appealing destination for Thai and international tourists within close reach of Bangkok, just over an hour’s drive, and only 45 minutes from Pattaya city.

Thanasit, representing the owner of Five Leader Group Co Ltd, said the decision to rebrand the hotel from The Tide Resort to Amari The Tide Bangsaen would support Bangsaen in hosting sporting events, such as the Bangsaen Series, Ironman 70.3 Triathlon, and Bangsaen Grandprix Road Race.