MITEC wins conference venue world title

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 November 2024: The Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), owned by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), has been recognised as the World’s Leading Meetings & Conference Centre at the prestigious World Travel Awards 2024.

Having clinched top honours in the Malaysia (World MICE Awards) and Asia (World Travel Awards) categories, MITEC has now triumphed internationally, solidifying its status as a premier global venue for MICE events.

Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) representative Zuhaila Sedek accepted the award on behalf of MITEC (second from the right).

Notable events hosted at MITEC in 2024

• Defence Services Asia & NATSEC Asia 2024: 47,587 attendees from 114 countries.

• MATTA Fair: Over 170,000 visitors, generating RM230 million in sales.

• Perfect China International Convention: Over 10,000 international delegates, featuring an in-house catered 8-course Chinese banquet.

• International Dragon Awards (IDA) Annual Conference: 11,000 global financial and insurance professionals.

MITEC has welcomed over 4 million visitors during the first nine months of the year, reinforcing its role as a key driver of Malaysia’s business tourism sector and its significant contribution to the national economy.

As Malaysia takes on the prestigious ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, MITEC is gearing up for an extraordinary year with a diverse slate of major events that will continue solidifying its status as a world-class venue.

Event highlights of 2025

• Joey Yap FSA 2025: A premier event focusing on Feng Shui and astrology, drawing thousands of international attendees.

• Malaysian International Furniture Fair (MIFF) 2025: One of Southeast Asia’s largest furniture trade shows, attracting global buyers and exhibitors.

• MATTA Fair 2025: Continuing its legacy as Malaysia’s largest travel fair, it is expected to surpass its record-breaking visitor and sales figures.

• International Healthcare Week: Bringing together medical professionals and innovators to explore advancements in global healthcare.

• ASEAN Road Traffic Tech Expo 2025: A critical platform for showcasing the ASEAN region’s latest technologies and solutions in road safety and traffic management.