Lufthansa 40 years of flying to Korea

SEOUL, 1 November 2024: Lufthansa German Airlines celebrates its 40th anniversary of flights from South Korea to Germany and offers four weeks of special fares to major European cities, including Frankfurt, where it has operated for the last 40 years.

The offers are also bookable for those who depart from eight cities in Korea with Lufthansa Rail & Air.

Lufthansa has been flying between Seoul and Frankfurt without suspension for four decades. In addition to a Frankfurt service, it connects Korea with Europe and beyond daily with a sister Lufthansa Seoul-Munich flight.

This year, Swiss International Air Lines, part of Lufthansa Group, added a new service on the Seoul-Zurich route.

Lufthansa Group Airlines General Manager Korea Leandro Tonidandel observed that over the past 40 years, this European airline was the first to introduce and operate the latest and largest aircraft, including the A380, B747-8 and A350, on its Korean routes.

Lufthansa recently launched Lufthansa Rail & Air, offering travellers the option to connect Seoul with Europe by combining KTX trains and Lufthansa international flights in eight cities in Korea, including Busan.

The airline opened a Lufthansa check-in counter at Seoul Station City Airport Terminal earlier this year to provide convenience for train passengers and those travelling from Seoul to Incheon International Airport.