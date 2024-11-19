KOTA KINABALU, 20 November 2024: AirAsia continues to strengthen connectivity from its second-largest hub in Malaysia with four flights weekly between Kaohsiung and Kota Kinabalu. The first flight arrived in Sabah’s state capital on 17 November.

Sabah welcomed the inaugural flight AK1507 from Kaohsiung to Kota Kinabalu, with 74 passengers on board. It marked a proud moment as Kaohsiung became the second city in Taiwan directly connected to Sabah after Taipei — both routes operated by AirAsia. The new direct flight operates four times weekly: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Sabah welcomes the first flight from Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Kaohsiung is the 15th international destination served by AirAsia Malaysia (AK) from the Kota Kinabalu hub. As the only airline operating this route, AirAsia will contribute 105 weekly flights from Kota Kinabalu to numerous destinations in ASEAN and beyond by December 2024.

Flight Schedule between Kota Kinabalu (BKI) and Kaohsiung (KHH):

For more information on Sabah, visit https://sabahtourism.com/