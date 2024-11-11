KAL names Southeast Asia managers

SINGAPORE, 12 November 2024: Korean Air has appointed In Sung Hwang as its new Country Manager for Thailand, bringing over two decades of extensive aviation experience to one of the airline’s key Southeast Asian markets.

Hwang began his career with Korean Air in 2001 at the Busan Passenger Office before moving to the Passenger Planning Division in 2003, where he spent six years developing strategic initiatives for the airline’s passenger operations.

His international experience includes an assignment at the Ho Chi Minh City Sales Office in 2009, followed by five years in the Corporate Strategy Division, where he played a crucial role in shaping the airline’s business direction.

In 2015, he provided operational support at the Manila Sales Office before joining the Southeast Asia Regional Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur in 2016. Hwang served as General Manager of Cabin Planning from 2017 to 2022, leading comprehensive cabin service strategies. Most recently, he headed the Passenger Planning Team from 2023 to early 2024, overseeing network development and capacity planning.

Thailand represents a vital market for Korean Air, which operates regular flights from three key Thai destinations — Bangkok, Phuket, and Chiang Mai — to Seoul Incheon.

This robust network offers Thai travellers convenient connections to the airline’s extensive global network, which includes 13 gateways across North America, such as Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and San Francisco, as well as major cities throughout Japan and China.

“Thailand’s thriving tourism industry and robust bilateral business relations with South Korea make this an exciting time to lead Korean Air’s operations here,” said Hwang. “We see momentum in both leisure and business travel, driven by Thailand’s enduring appeal as a premier destination and the growing economic partnership between our nations.”

Country Manager for Vietnam

Meanwhile, Korean Air has appointed Kyoung Hee Kang as its new Regional Manager for Vietnam. She brings over 25 years of aviation industry experience to this key market.

Kang joined Korean Air in 1997 and has gained extensive experience across multiple strategic roles. She assumes this position following her role as the head of the sales management group at Korean Air’s Regional Headquarters in Korea.

Throughout her career at Korean Air, Ms. Kang has held several senior positions, including roles in passenger sales, human resources development, and regional operations. Her previous appointment at the Regional Headquarters of Southeast Asia, where she oversaw operations in Singapore and Malaysia, has provided her with comprehensive knowledge of the regional market.

“Vietnam represents one of Korean Air’s most dynamic markets in Southeast Asia, with our extensive network serving Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang, Nha Trang, and Phu Quoc,” said Kang. “The country’s robust economic growth and increasing demand for both business and leisure travel present significant opportunities. We are committed to strengthening our presence across these five key Vietnamese destinations and enhancing connectivity between Vietnam and our global network through our Seoul Incheon hub.”

From January to September this year, South Koreans were the top visitors to Vietnam, with over 3.3 million visitors in the first nine months of 2024.