SINGAPORE, 29 November 2024: Emirates has announced it will bring forward its daily A350 scheduled service to Edinburgh starting from 3 January 2025.

The scheduled service advancement reinforces Emirates’ commitment to providing customers with enhanced travel experiences and greater comfort onboard.

The Emirates A350 will be rolled out to eight other destinations, including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kuwait, Bahrain, Colombo, Lyon, Muscat and Bologna, with more destinations to follow.

Emirates flight EK 23 will depart Dubai at 1450 and arrive in Edinburgh at 1905 local time. The return flight, EK24, will depart Edinburgh at 2040 and arrive in Dubai at 0805 the following day.

Emirates also currently serves Glasgow with a daily A380, offering customers 14 weekly flights to and from Scotland. Including Edinburgh, Emirates serves eight destinations in the UK.

