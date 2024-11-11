CX shores up India flights in 2025

HONG KONG, 12 November 2024: Cathay Pacific confirms this week that it will resume a direct passenger service to Hyderabad, the capital city of India’s Telangana state, starting on 30 March 2025.

Cathay Pacific’s upcoming Hong Kong-Hyderabad service is now open for bookings. It marks the airline’s latest step in strengthening its network presence in India and enhancing connectivity at its home hub, Hong Kong.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “We are delighted to be resuming our direct flights between Hong Kong and Hyderabad. These flights will give customers access to one of India’s most vibrant cities, known for its rich heritage and booming technology sector.

“The resumption reaffirms our established presence in India and our commitment to enhancing our services in this important market. Our efforts to foster cultural connections and facilitate trade between our home city and India will continue as we further strengthen our network to grow and develop Hong Kong as a leading international aviation hub.”

The airline’s Airbus A330-300 aircraft, featuring business and economy cabins, will operate a direct service between Hong Kong and Hyderabad. Upon launch, the service will operate thrice weekly, increasing to five weekly from 1 September 2025.

Currently, Cathay Pacific operates 31 return passenger flights per week to four destinations in India: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai. Frequencies will rise to 39 return flights per week by 30 March 2025 and 43 return flights per week by 1 September 2025. Aside from the five-times-weekly Hyderabad service, this will include double-daily flights to Delhi, 10 flights per week to Mumbai, and daily flights to Bengaluru and Chennai.

Cathay Pacific’s Hyderabad service will also connect more travellers from India to Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and beyond via the airline’s extensive global network at its home hub.

In addition to Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific also increases the convenience of reaching other cities within the vibrant Greater Bay Area through ferry and coach transfer services via the SkyPier Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport. These intermodal codeshare services ensure customers enjoy the most seamless and convenient connectivity from the moment they purchase their tickets through Cathay Pacific’s website, contact centres and travel agency partners, with baggage checked through to their final destination (1), and a hassle-free transfer experience through Hong Kong International Airport.

This service has already proven popular among our customers travelling from India, especially during the recent Canton Fair due to the Guangzhou Pazhou Ferry Terminal’s close proximity to the Canton Fair Complex. Cathay Pacific looks forward to building on that success with its direct flights between Hong Kong and Hyderabad.

From their Cathay Pacific flight to Hong Kong, customers can seamlessly connect to seven destinations within the Greater Bay Area via high-speed ferry and two destinations via coach transfers without the need to clear immigration in Hong Kong. Ferry destinations from the SkyPier include Dongguan Humen Ferry Terminal, Guangzhou Pazhou Ferry Terminal, Guangzhou Nansha Passenger Port, Macao Maritime Ferry Terminal, Shenzhen Shekou Cruise Home Port, Shenzhen Airport Ferry Terminal and Zhongshan Port. Coach destinations from the SkyPier via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) include HZMB Macao Port and HZMB Zhuhai Port.

Flight schedules for Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong-Hyderabad service are as follows (times local, subject to regulatory approval):

1 Only available for air-to-sea, sea-to-air and coach-to-air connections via Hong Kong International Airport. For air-to-coach connections, customers must collect their baggage at the SkyPier Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport.