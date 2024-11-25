AirAsia Move wins tech award

PORTUGAL, 26 November 2024: AirAsia MOVE has again been recognised as Asia’s Best Travel Booking App at the World Travel Tech Awards 2024, marking its second consecutive win.

This prestigious award reflects AirAsia MOVE’s ongoing commitment to delivering accessible, efficient, and user-focused travel solutions that cater to the needs of travellers across Southeast Asia and beyond.

AirAsia MOVE CEO Nadia Omer accepted the award in Madeira, Portugal, on Sunday at the World Travel Tech Awards.

The awards celebrate excellence in travel technology, recognising top-tier innovations, platforms, and companies shaping the future of the travel industry and is part of the broader World Travel Awards initiative, which highlights excellence across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

The app has consistently set new standards in offering diverse travel options and convenient solutions, allowing users to effortlessly book flights, accommodations, airport rides, activities, and more, with an average of 15 million monthly active users.

Omer commented, “Winning this award for the second consecutive year is a testament to our commitment to supporting and promoting travel across Asean and beyond. Thank you to everyone who voted for us. We will use this as motivation to continue enhancing our services, making travel more accessible and delightful for all travellers. I would also like to dedicate this win to our Allstars, the backbone of AirAsia MOVE.”

World Travel Tech Awards Director Mike Sawicki added: “Congratulations to AirAsia MOVE for winning ‘Asia’s Best Travel Booking App 2024’. This outstanding accomplishment highlights how the brand raises the bar in travel technology. The dedication of the AirAsia MOVE team is inspiring.”