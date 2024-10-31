Air India cleared to modify aircraft interiors

GURUGRAM, India, 1 November 2024: Air India has received the Design Organisation Approval (DOA) from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is designated as CAR 21 approval.

The designation enables Air India to independently make design changes in-house and more efficiently implement modifications to its aircraft interiors.

Approval was handed over to Campbell Wilson, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Air India by DC Sharma, Director General, DGCA on 25 October 2024 in the presence of other senior officials of Air India and DGCA, the civil aviation regulator.

Air India is the first airline in India to attain this level of authorisation, accelerating its ability to execute restoration tasks for continuous improvement of its fleet.

Air India had earlier collaborated with Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, to enhance aircraft interiors in its fleet aligned with the CAR 21 approval for aircraft modifications. The DOA is a transformative step towards enhancing Air India’s in-house capabilities, which have been bolstered by decisions to set up its own engineering, maintenance, and training facilities. This will enhance operational efficiency and make the airline more self-reliant.

Wilson commented: “India’s aviation sector is on a growth trajectory and Air India is playing a leading role in it. The approval reaffirms our capabilities to maintain our fleet and commitment to enhance customer experience of our aircraft interiors. Collaborating with Tata Technologies will help us meet customer expectations, aligning with our broader operational excellence and self-reliance goals.”

Tata Technologies Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Warren Harris, speaking on the collaboration with Air India, said: “Our partnership with Air India represents a significant step forward in redefining air travel experiences through innovation and strategic engineering. By leveraging our global aerospace expertise, we are committed to delivering next-generation aircraft interiors that meet the highest standards of functionality and safety and enhance customer satisfaction. This collaboration is a testament to our dedication to engineering a better world and supporting the advancement of the Indian aviation sector.”

The partnership will streamline Air India’s operations by integrating innovative digital thread solutions and smart Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services. This will improve operational efficiency, reduce downtime, and ensure that Air India’s fleet remains fit to fly, further enhancing passenger safety, comfort and operational reliability.