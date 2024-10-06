Travel is quality time for families

SINGAPORE, 7 October 2024: New research from Booking.com suggests almost one in two (48%) travellers based in Asia Pacific (APAC) plan to embark on intergenerational travel with their families in the next 12 months.

47% view these trips as a chance to bond and create shared memories, 39% appreciate the chance to spend time with family they don’t see often, and 34% enjoy a diverse mix of activities that cater to the entire family.

By examining this growing trend, Booking.com has identified key trends shaping the future of intergenerational travel in APAC.

Plan like a pro with tech

AI is no longer a buzzword but a handy tool that can significantly aid family trip planning, especially when differing interests and preferences across generations are in conflict. From providing travel inspiration to crafting a personalised itinerary, AI-enabled tools like Booking.com’s AI Trip Planner (now live in Australia and New Zealand in APAC) can help streamline the planning process while accommodating everyone’s needs.

61% of families plan to use AI tools for travel in 2024. Booking.com’s research also found that Millennials (48%) lead intergenerational travel planning.

Finding the perfect stay

When it comes to choosing the perfect accommodation, APAC families’ main priorities rest on affordability (41%), proximity to attractions (29%) and availability of on-site F&B establishments (27%). Gen Xs, Millennials, and Baby Boomers are more likely to recognise these considerations. Across cultures, accommodation preferences vary significantly. Travellers from New Zealand and India tend to opt for multi-bedroom suites or villas that allow them to stay together in one spacious setting. In contrast, Japanese and Chinese travellers gravitate towards smaller rooms where functionality and cosiness take centre stage over sheer size.

The secret to generational harmony

Across APAC, younger travellers thrive on action and adventure, seeking out thrilling experiences that get their adrenaline pumping. In contrast, older travellers gravitate towards cultural and leisure pursuits, savouring the rich history and relaxing moments a destination offers. With such varied preferences, how can travel providers design a trip that satisfies everyone? The answer lies in having a flexible itinerary that allows travellers to opt in or out of activities depending on their interests and energy levels. For instance, group tours that incorporate checkpoints for individual experiences and moments of togetherness. Skip-the-line passes are also great options to reduce waiting time, allowing families to pack a wider range of activities in their day.

Smart travel extras

As with all group travels, the logistics can get complex, particularly regarding the health and well-being of family members across different generations. Research reveals that safety and health considerations impact one-third (30%) of all APAC travellers. As a result, families turn to on-demand services such as travel nannies, baby/child-sitting services at accommodations, and on-site medical support, and they are actively weaving these into their travel plans. These additions offer peace of mind when away from home, allowing families to focus on creating cherished moments. In 2024, 37% of families will consider allocating travel budgets for a travel nanny, especially in destinations like India, Hong Kong and Thailand. For travel providers, providing clear and up-to-date information is critical to helping travellers assess their options and perfect every detail before departure.

Social media magic

In today’s digital age, social media platforms are now a source of inspiration for intergenerational families looking to nail down the perfect destination for their next trip. Aside from browsing stunning landscapes and quirky attractions, the tools available on social media platforms such as Pinterest boards and Instagram collections can help families organise travel ideas and encourage collaborative planning. This shared digital space provides a unique opportunity for travel providers to tap on, for example, through curated content that could include destination guides, activity recommendations and even travel hacks.

As the intergenerational travel agenda grows in APAC, these trends highlight a shift towards more inclusive, flexible and personalised travel experiences as families come together to redefine what it means to embark on a journey together.

(Source: Booking.com trends and tips)