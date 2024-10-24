SINGAPORE, 25 October 2024: Maintaining the momentum of its Gateway to Borneo campaign, the Sarawak Tourism Board signed a Tripartite Campaign Agreement with strategic airline partner Scoot and Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore( STATOS) on the sidelines of ITB Asia earlier this week.

The signing was held during a Sarawak Bleisure Networking Session that positioned Sarawak as a “bleisure” destination in Singapore’s outbound travel market and hosted collaboration with Business Events Sarawak (BE Sarawak) and STATOS.

STB’s press statement emphasised the tripartite agreement marked a pivotal step in “promoting Sarawak’s diverse offerings and further enhancing its visibility across the global tourism landscape.”

Scoot currently schedules 14 weekly flights from Singapore to three destinations in Sarawak: Daily flights to Kuching using a 180-seat A320, four weekly flights to Miri, and three weekly flights to Sibu. (Scoot deploys Embraer 190 E2s, configured with 112 seats, on the Miri and Sibu routes.)

To support the three routes, the airline is promoting a roundtrip economy fare to Sibu at SGD228 during October. In November, the airline sells a roundtrip fare to Miri at SGD219 and to Kuching at SGD166.

Partnership praise

Sarawak Minister of Tourism Performing Arts YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah commented: “Sarawak and Singapore share a long-standing relationship, one built on mutual respect, cultural exchanges, and economic collaboration. This partnership is about

harnessing Singapore’s global influence and its role as a crossroads for international travel and business, allowing us to amplify Sarawak’s unique offerings to the world.”

Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor expressed optimism concerning the partnership, stating: “This Tripartite agreement reflects our shared vision of enhancing Sarawak’s accessibility while providing travellers with seamless opportunities to experience our diverse culture and adventure offerings. Together with Scoot and STATOS, we are making it easier for visitors to explore the best of Sarawak.”

Scoot Chief Commercial Officer Calvin Chan noted the renewed partnership reaffirms Scoot’s commitment to enhancing connectivity between Sarawak, Singapore, and the rest of our extensive network.”

Sarawak Bleisure Networking Session

The event brought together travel professionals, tour operators, media representatives, and potential business partners to explore Sarawak’s growing appeal as a destination for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE). Attendees were introduced to the extensive support services offered by BESarawak and STATOS.

Representatives from Paradesa Borneo, CPH Travel Services, Mutama Holidays, Journey Travel Agencies, Borsarmulu Park Management, Brighton Travel and Tour and Pullman Hotels showcased Sarawak’s diverse tourism products during the session. The Sarawak Bleisure Networking Session also underscored Sarawak’s dedication to sustainable tourism, aligning with global trends in business travel where professionals seek destinations that offer cultural and natural experiences alongside workspaces.

“With Sarawak targeting 4 million visitors in 2024, the promotional efforts made in Singapore and at the ITB Asia should play a significant role in driving a strong growth trend in tourism to Borneo Island.”

For more information on Sarawak visit: https://sarawaktourism.com