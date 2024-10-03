Sirru Fen Fushi names GM

SINGAPORE, 4 October 2024: Sirru Fen Fushi a private island in the Maldives’ remote Shaviyani Atoll, has announced the appointment of Lukasz Prendke as its new General Manager.

With over 25 years of experience in Maldivian and global luxury hospitality sectors, Lukasz has held key leadership roles in properties across Europe, South Asia, and the Far East, spanning brands from Soho House to AMAN.

Most recently, he served as the Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Teardrop Boutique Management in Sri Lanka.

Lukasz Prendke, General Manager of Sirru Fen Fushi, said, “I am honoured to join the exceptional team at Sirru Fen Fushi, and I look forward to contributing to the continued success of this resort and enhancing the distinctive experiences that make Sirru Fen Fushi a standout destination in the archipelago, rooted in sustainability.”

Sirru Fen Fushi, a private island in the remote Shaviyani Atoll of the Maldives, has operated independently since 1 May 2024, when the resort’s owners parted company with Fairmont Hotels and Resorts, which had managed the property for six years. It was renamed Sirru Fen Fushi — Private Lagoon Resort.