Qatar ready to launch Toronto flights

SINGAPORE, 4 October 2024: Qatar Airways will launch a new service from Doha to Toronto in Canada starting 11 December 2024.

The airline will schedule three-week direct flights from its home base at Hamad International Airport (DOH) to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

As the airline’s 14th gateway to the Americas, the new Toronto route marks its second destination in Canada, joining Montréal that is served by daily flights from Doha.

Operated by Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, equipped with 42 Qsuite business class seats and 312 economy class seats, the new Toronto service will provide travellers from Canada and beyond with seamless access to destinations across Qatar Airways’ extensive global network, including Colombo (CMB), Bangkok (BKK), Delhi (DEL), Kathmandu (KTM) and Mumbai (BOM).



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, said: “The Toronto route is a strong and enduring commitment towards providing Qatar Airways’ Canadian customers with the enhanced connectivity they deserve, as well as access to our world-leading service and Qsuite in-flight product.



“The addition of a fourteenth gateway to our Americas network is also a testament to our aim in maintaining a key presence across the local market and cements our reputation as a reliable global connector.”

Qatar Airways currently flies to more than 170 destinations worldwide, connecting through its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport (DOH), and continues to expand on its global network to provide all passengers with the most luxury travel experience in the world.