KOTA KINABALU, 29 October 2024: Jeju Air commences its latest route to Sabah, connecting Busan to Kota Kinabalu following the success of its existing daily Incheon to Kota Kinabalu service.

The new route operates six times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Jeju Air now offers 13 weekly flights from the two South Korean cities to Kota Kinabalu.

Julinus Jeffery Jimit, Chief Executive Officer of the Sabah Tourism Board (centre), alongside Humphrey Ginibun (fifth from left) STB Senior Marketing Manager, Kim Ryu Sam (sixth from right), Branch Manager of Jeju Air, Faizal Haris (second from right), Hub Development – Airline and Passenger at Malaysia Airport, Hassim Duman, Head of Operations at KKIA with the Jeju Air cabin crew and ground team.

The Jeju Air Busan (PUS) – Kota Kinabalu (BKI) route departs from the Gimhae International Airport at 0900 and arrives at Kota Kinabalu International Airport at 1320.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah, Datuk Seri Panglima Christina Liew said this latest accessibility will chart a positive trajectory of Korean arrivals to Sabah.

“South Korea is the third highest source of international arrivals for Sabah, with 124,631 tourist arrivals up to August this year. As the months ahead mark the winter season in South Korea, Sabah could become their holiday destination with our tropical climate, which is a good opportunity for avid golfers,” she enthused.

Liew expressed confidence that the Sabah tourism industry will greatly benefit from this latest flight from Busan, South Korea’s second-largest city. “This development will further position Sabah as a premier destination among Koreans,” she added.

The aircraft carrying 135 passengers, including cabin crews, was greeted with a water salute ceremony, marking its maiden visit.

Sabah Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Julinus Jeffery Jimit, shared that having frequent flights provide mutual benefits, adding flexibility for Koreans to travel to Sabah and vice versa.

“Kota Kinabalu is a popular destination for Koreans. In addition to our stunning island, beaches, and mountains, our natural attractions and rich cultural heritage will complement visitors’ experiences. This is an excellent opportunity for our industry stakeholders, for example, the hotels and tour operators, to create attractive value-for-money packages for travellers,” said Julinus.

An official from Jeju Air commented: “With the new Malaysian route from Busan, we can provide more convenient schedules to consumers,” adding, “We will take the lead in increasing consumer benefits through differentiated services based on safe operations.”

For more information on Sabah visit www.sabahtourism.com