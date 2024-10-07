IATA: Governments must protect civil aviation

SINGAPORE, 8 October 2024: The International Air Transport Association released a statement earlier this week to remind governments of the importance of protecting civil aviation, including airport and air navigation infrastructure, during times of conflict.

“Civil aviation fulfils a purpose that transcends politics to ‘create and preserve friendship and understanding among the nations and peoples of the world’, said IATA Director General Willie Walsh. “The Chicago Convention, signed 80 years ago, is a timeless reminder of civil aviation’s essential role in connecting people and delivering goods over vast distances. In the turbulent world of 2024, the truth of the Chicago Convention’s preamble rings loudly.”

Walsh said: We all want to live in a world at peace. Sadly, today, that is far from reality for many people. That is why it is necessary to remind all involved in the conflict to ensure that flights are safe and that critical airport and air navigation infrastructure is not targeted in any hostilities.”

He emphasised that civil aviation does not take sides in political conflicts. As an industry that requires the effective implementation of global standards to operate, aviation upholds global standards and the international rules-based order on which they rely.

“As the name implies, civil aviation serves the civilian population. All actors in a conflict must keep it out of harm’s way. This is the firm belief of IATA. More importantly, it is the unquestionable obligation of governments under international law.”

Article 13 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights protects the freedom of movement domestically and internationally.

Article 48 of the Fourth Geneva Convention holds that combatants in conflict must not target civilian objects.

Basic norms of customary international law require that all parties to a conflict allow and facilitate the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians in need and ensure the freedom of movement of authorised humanitarian relief personnel.

These international legal obligations will be unfulfillable should the line between military and civil aviation blur, even in the slightest. That would bring deeply troubling consequences for innocent populations trying to survive through conflict, especially those needing humanitarian aid.

Moreover, the Chicago Convention explicitly obliges states to protect civil aircraft and passengers in flight, refrain from using force against civil aircraft, and, by corollary, coordinate and communicate any activities potentially hazardous to civil aviation.

“These are essential to keeping flying safe. Aviation will support the effort by connecting people and goods as the world works towards more peaceful days. In the meantime, combatants must know and abide by the rules of conflict and humanitarian assistance as stated in international law, Walsh stated.

“To simplify: Do no harm to civilian aircraft, airports or air navigation services. This is non-negotiable and must be respected, even at the height of hostility,” Walsh concluded.