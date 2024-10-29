HX flies daily to Chiang Mai

HONG KONG, 30 October 2024: Hong Kong Airlines inaugurated daily direct flights to Chiang Mai, Thailand, from its home base in Hong Kong on Sunday.

Chiang Mai is Hong Kong Airlines’ third destination in Thailand, joining Bangkok (five daily) and Phuket (daily).

Chiang Mai International Airport welcomed the new direct service from Hong Kong with a traditional water cannon salute.

The airline flies an A320 with 180 seats in a single-class configuration on the Hong Kong-Chiang Mai route. In November, the roundtrip fare, including taxes and fees, is HKD3810 (USD490).

Competition is tough on the route. Hong Kong Express offers twice-daily flights with morning and evening departures from Hong Kong flying the 230-seat A321. Thai AirAsia serves the route with six weekly flights during November, up from four weekly flights during October using 180-seat A320s. The average roundtrip fare on the route is USD230.

Hong Kong Airlines President Jeff Sun commented on the latest addition: “Thailand is one of our most popular destinations, and in addition to Chiang Mai, we operate five daily flights to Bangkok and a daily flight to Phuket. Coupled with the recent launch of our routes to Laos and Danang, this expansion strengthens our network across Southeast Asia.”

Hong Kong Airlines flight schedule between Hong Kong and Chiang Mai (All times local).

About Hong Kong Airlines

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline based in Hong Kong. The airline flies to 30 destinations across the Asia Pacific, and currently maintains interline and codeshares with multiple airline partners and ferry service providers. Hong Kong Airlines operates an all-Airbus fleet.