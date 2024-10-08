Greater Bay Area on campaign trail

SINGAPORE, 9 October 2024: Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province, and the Macao Government Tourism Office organized a promotional event in Jakarta, Indonesia, last week, to introduce the Greater Bay Area (GBA) tourism brand “Greater Bay Area” — Connecting Great Experiences” to Indonesia’s travel trade.

The event showcased the rich tourism resources of China’s Greater Bay Area to the Indonesian travel trade market. The HKTB also reached a strategic agreement to launch tourism products and promotions exclusive to Indonesian travellers, encouraging them to visit Hong Kong and explore the broader GBA through multi-destination journeys.

HKTB Deputy Executive Director Becky Ip said: “Southeast Asian markets, particularly Indonesia, which is one of ASEAN’s largest economies, present significant tourism potential.

“The Hong Kong Tourism Board is partnering with Guangdong Province and Macao tourism departments to promote the Greater Bay Area tourism brand in Indonesia. We’re collaborating with trade partners in the market to introduce new tourism products. At the same time, we continue to promote Hong Kong’s increasingly Muslim-friendly facilities and services with a view to attracting more inbound visitors from Indonesia, especially the Millennials and the Gen Z, and encouraging them to explore Hong Kong and embark on multi-destination journeys across the GBA.”

A delegation of about 30 tourism representatives from the HKTB and various cities in Guangdong Province, including Macao, visited the Indonesian capital of Jakarta for the “Greater Bay Area – Connecting Great Experiences” event. The delegation introduced the rich and diverse tourism resources and the latest tourism developments in the GBA to about 130 local trade and media representatives. The HKTB also reached a strategic agreement with the Southeast Asian travel trade to launch various offers and promotions of GBA tourism in the market to deepen Indonesian travellers’ understanding and interests towards the GBA, to inspire them to visit in person.

Expanding GBA tourism products

The HKTB has secured a collaboration with Indonesia’s leading association of travel agents, ASTINDO. ASTINDO will lead in encouraging and facilitating travel agents in the market to roll out tailored GBA tourism products and packages. It will also assist trade partners with requests for flight reservations, hotel accommodation, admission tickets to attractions in the GBA, or intercity transportation. ASTINDO has also launched a quick access link to the HKTB’s one-stop GBA tourism website on the homepage of its official website for the convenience of trade partners.

GBA offers exclusively for Indonesian travellers

To motivate Indonesian travellers to visit the GBA through Hong Kong, the HKTB and Southeast Asia’s premier travel platform, Traveloka, jointly present a promotional activity, offering discounts to Indonesian travellers who book air tickets, hotel accommodations or tourism activities through the platform.

Traveloka will also assist in planning itineraries in the GBA for Indonesian influencers to allow them to better enjoy the excitement of GBA tourism. Itineraries include city walks in Central and Sheung Wan, theme park experiences, and nightlife culture. The influencers will upload clips of their travel experiences to their own social media platforms to encourage interest in visiting the GBA among their fans and create positive media exposure.

New-generation stars introduced GBA attractions in a travel show

Targeting the young consumer segment, the HKTB previously invited Gen-Z Indonesian stars Bastian Steel and Sitha Marino to visit cultural heritage and trending attractions in Hong Kong, Macao, Guangzhou and Shenzhen to produce a new travel show titled Celebrity on Vacation. The show aired on Indonesian broadcasters, YouTube and online media platforms.