Eastar Jet flies to Chiang Mai

SINGAPORE, 9 October 2024: South Korea’s low-cost airline Eastar Jet has confirmed in advance timetables it will resume daily flights to Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The airline confirmed it intends to resume flights to Chiang Mai, which stopped in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. It will start flying the Busan- Chiang Mai route daily, effective 19 December, using a Boeing 737-800 with 189 seats.

Flights will connect Busan, a popular events city in South Korea, with Thailand’s second-largest city located in North Thailand. Both cities rely heavily on tourism, incentive travel and hosting conventions.

Flight ZE947 will depart Busan (PUS) at 1800 and arrive in Chiang Mai (CNX) at 2100.

Flight ZE948 will depart Chiang Mai at 2220 and arrive in Busan at 0605 (plus a day).

Eastar Jet is a South Korean low-cost airline headquartered in Banghwa-dong, Gangseo-gu, Seoul. On 7 January 2009, Eastar Jet flew its maiden flight from Gimpo International Airport to Jeju International Airport. Now, the airline operates a scheduled passenger network to 14 destinations in eight countries.

(SOURCE: Wikipedia)