Carnival doubles fleet in Australia

SINGAPORE, 4 October 2024: Carnival Cruise Line is opening bookings for its 2026/27 Australia itineraries as it prepares to add two ships from sister line P&O Cruises Australia in March 2025 to double its fleet.

With the addition of Carnival Adventure and Carnival Encounter to the fleet next spring, the cruise line is expanding its programme to include sailings from Sydney on Carnival Adventure and Carnival Splendor and from Brisbane on Carnival Encounter and Carnival Luminosa. The seasonal itineraries will feature popular destinations such as Moreton Island, the South Pacific, and the Great Barrier Reef, as well as New Zealand, Fiji, and Papua New Guinea.

Cruises from Sydney

Carnival Splendor offers cruise itineraries from two to 12 days. Four-day cruises include Moreton Island and five- and six-day cruises to Tasmania, which allow guests to explore Hobart and Port Arthur, with the latter offering an overnight stay in Hobart.

Nine- and 10-day South Pacific cruises visit Mystery Island, Port Vila, and other spectacular island destinations. The ship will also offer several additional longer sailings, including 10-day New Zealand itineraries with multiple departures. These offer opportunities to explore vibrant ports such as Wellington, Lyttelton (Christchurch), and Dunedin, along with scenic cruising in Fiordland National Park.

Carnival Adventure from Sydney features two- to 12-day itineraries. From weekend getaways and short cruises that visit popular Moreton Island to longer sailings that feature the Great Barrier Reef, the ship will sail a wide variety of options throughout the 2026/27 cruise season. A 12-day sailing to Fiji is also set for April 2027 that will take guests to exotic destinations like Lautoka and Dravuni Island. Both ships will also offer cruises to Melbourne for the Melbourne Cup, Australia’s most popular horse race.

Cruise from Brisbane

Carnival Luminosa will offer three- to 14-day itineraries departing from Brisbane during its seasonal deployment. A six-day Great Barrier Reef cruise allows guests to explore Airlie Beach and Cairns, with an onboard experience at Willis Island that gives guests glimpses of wildlife as the ship sails near the island.

Week-long South Pacific cruises visit destinations such as Mystery Island, Port Vila and others, and an eight-day option includes multiple stops in Vanuatu and New Caledonia. Also available is a 14-day Carnival Journeys cruise that highlights the locations where Mutiny on the Bounty took place in 1789, featuring unique ports like Norfolk Island and Nuku’alofa, Tonga.

Carnival Encounter from Brisbane features destinations in the South Pacific and Great Barrier Reef regions. Guests can enjoy multiple short three-day getaway trips and four-day cruises with stops at Airlie Beach. Longer voyages, ranging from six to 10 days, include ports such as Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, and other beautiful South Pacific islands.