Thai AirAsia X back at DMK hub

BANGKOK, 30 September 2024: Thai AirAsia X (XJ) will switch all of its flights to Don Mueang Airport (DMK) effective 1 October, ending split operations between DMK and Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK).

The airline says the move will make it more more convenient for passengers with “faster immigration clearance through Thai AirAsia and Thai AirAsia X’s main hub in Bangkok-Don Mueang (DMK). It will smooth connecting flight transfers between domestic flights and the medium-haull flights on Thai AirAsia X that serves Asia-Pacific destinations.

Thai AirAsia X guests travelling on Monday (30 September) and Tuesday (1 October 2024) to Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, Nagoya, Seoul, Shanghai and Sydney are recommended to review their flight schedules to avoid issues during the transition.

Flight Schedule 30 September – 1 October 2024

Thai AirAsia X (XJ)