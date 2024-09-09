Saudia flies to Medan Indonesia

SINGAPORE, 10 September 2024: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has launched its first direct flight to Medan, Indonesia, marking its second destination in the country after Jakarta.

With four weekly flights scheduled from Jeddah (twice weekly) and Madinah (twice weekly), the new service aligns with Saudia’s commitment to contribute to the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030, particularly those related to serving pilgrims and visitors to the Two Holy Mosques. The Saudi Vision 2023 targets 30 million Umrah pilgrims by 2030.

Photo credit: Saudia. Abdulaziz Ahmed, the Indonesian Ambassador to the Kingdom (5th from left), KSA Sales at Saudia Assistant Vice President Wail Basaffar, and stakeholders attended the event.

Saudia celebrated the inaugural flight to Medan on 31 August with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. The event was attended by Abdulaziz Ahmed, the Indonesian Ambassador to the Kingdom; KSA Sales at Saudia Assistant Vice President Wail Basaffar; and stakeholders.

Flight SV874 departs Madinah (MED) at 1420 and arrives in Medan (KNO), Indonesia, at 0325. The direct flights depart on Wednesday and Saturday using a Boeing 777-200/300.

Flight SV877 departs Medan at 0730 and arrives in Madinah at 1155. The flight time is approximately nine hours and five minutes.

Saudia’s international operations are continuously evolving to expand its market share and set new benchmarks for guest transportation for tourists, visitors, and pilgrims.

Saudia’s fleet of 144 aircraft plays a crucial role in supporting these efforts. The airline pledges to increase the volume of transit traffic between continents via the Kingdom, a key pillar of its strategic vision.