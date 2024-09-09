Qatar Airways wins MICE awards

HO CHI MINH CITY, 10 September 2024: Qatar Airways won two accolades — the ‘World’s Best MICE Airline 2024’ and ‘Middle East’s Best MICE Airline 2024’ — at the World MICE Awards held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam last week.

The World MICE Awards™ honour industry leaders for furthering global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) tourism, otherwise known as “business events”. This is the second consecutive year Qatar Airways won this recognition.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer Thierry Antinori, said: “Qatar Airways is proud to have received the World’s Best MICE Airline and Middle East’s Best MICE Airline 2024 awards for the second year.

“This recognition serves as a testament to our efforts in advancing the global MICE industry through our one-stop digital travel solution, QMICE, which offers exclusive fares, significant travel flexibility and exclusive benefits for MICE professionals.”

QMICE, along with the award-winning service, business class Qsuite, and Qsuite Next Gen, offers a stylish and convenient travel experience to over 170 destinations through the airline’s five-star award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport, which supports Doha as a leading venue for MICE.