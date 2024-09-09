Thai AirAsia X says Hello Don Mueang

BANGKOK, 10 September 2024: Thai AirAsia X (XJ) headlines its move back to Don Mueang Airport on 1 October 2024 with the “Hello Don Mueang” promotion.

It enables guests to fly direct from Don Mueang to its seven destinations of Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Sapporo, Seoul, Shanghai and Sydney with all-in fares from only THB3,490* one way.

Promotional fares are available for booking until 15 September 2024 for travel from 1 October 2024 to 31 March 2025. Guests can also opt for the FlyThru service to connect from Chiang Mai, Krabi, Phuket and many other AirAsia domestic and international destinations.

The relocation of all Thai AirAsia X services from Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK) to Don Mueang Airport (DMK) will present seamless connections through the extensive Thai AirAsia network and other AirAsia Group airlines, offering flights throughout Thailand and internationally to China, India and ASEAN.

Thai AirAsia CEO Tassapon Bijleveld said: “Thai AirAsia X guests will definitely find our relocation to Don Mueang a perfect move as it provides for greater convenience and seamlessness to connect to city as well to other AirAsia destinations in Thailand and across the region.”

From 1 October 2024, guests with Thai AirAsia X (XJ) bookings will have their flights automatically moved to Don Mueang Airport.

Thai AirAsia X currently operates a fleet of eight Airbus A330 aircraft, and it plans to extend the number to 11 within this year before receiving three to five additional planes in the following years, in line with growth and demand projections. The carrier presently operates seven routes from Bangkok, flying to Tokyo, Osaka, Sapporo, and Nagoya in Japan, Seoul in South Korea, Shanghai in China, and Sydney in Australia.

**Thai AirAsia (FD) flights from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi and Hat Yai, as well as Suvarnabhumi-Kuala Lumpur (D7) will continue to be served from Suvarnabhumi Airport**

*This promotion is exclusive to XJ flights (flight frequencies may differ by week). It has limited availability and may not be available on certain flights or during holidays. Ticket prices exclude auxiliary services and other fees. The displayed price is the lowest available when booking via airasia.com or the mobile app.