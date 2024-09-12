Khiri Travel Opens in the Philippines

BANGKOK, 13 September 2024: Khiri Travel has added The Philippines to its destinations by acquiring Travel Authentic Philippines.

The Philippines becomes Khiri Travel’s ninth Asian destination, joining Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Laos, Sri Lanka, The Maldives, and Myanmar.

Travel Authentic Philippines (TAP) Country Manager Paulette Viacrucis, will retain her role as she teams up with Khiri Travel Philippines. She will be supported by Stuart Tayler, who will lead the development and updating of product offerings from Khiri Travel’s office in Cebu City.

“We aim to ensure the Philippine experience for our guests is authentic, original and innovative with a keen eye for community, culture, conservation and sustainable profitability,” said Khiri Travel CEO and founder Willem Niemeijer,

The 31-year-old regional destination management company has its head office in Bangkok.

Frans Betgem, the co-founder of TAP, said Khiri Travel Philippines would complete the rebranding this month.

“With Khiri Travel branding and systems in place, our Cebu team will be able to deploy their intimate knowledge of the Philippines as a destination more efficiently,” he said.

Apart from exploration and insights in nearly all the main areas of The Philippines, Khiri Travel’s guests in the destination can expect themed tours such as island hopping, indigenous culture discoveries, architecture and heritage trips, home stays and general sightseeing.

There will be opportunities for giving back to Philippine communities through projects for the Tagbanwa and Ifugao peoples and others.

TAP co-founder Joey Gaston, now a board member of Khiri Travel Philippines, said the goal is to continue promoting tourism to non-traditional destinations around the country.

“That founding principle and objective remains,” said Gaston. “Indeed, Khiri Travel Philippines will offer immersive and responsible travel experiences that highlight the beauty of our wonderful archipelago. We will do this while ensuring sustainable benefits for both the environment and local communities,” he said.

Khiri Travel Philippines’ management team attends the pan-Asian Khiri Management Forum in Bali that concludes on 14 September.

Khiri Travel Philippines products will be a key part of Khiri Travel’s promotions at the World Travel Market in London in November.