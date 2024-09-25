BANGKOK, 26 September 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, has inked a strategic partnership with L’Oréal Groupe in Thailand, a beauty and cosmetics company.

This exciting new collaboration brings together two major brands to deliver exclusive benefits and unique experiences for their shared customer base, extending beyond exceptional products to genuinely unforgettable moments.

Kanawat Isaranuwatchai, Head of E-Commerce, L’Oréal Groupe in Thailand; ada Sarttarasathit, Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, L’Oréal Groupe in Thailand; Tom Thrussell, Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital at Centara Hotels & Resorts; Rattanawadee Nimnual, Corporate Director of Social Media.

The partnership started with the “Beauty Duo” digital marketing campaign in August. This limited-edition initiative offered customers the exceptional opportunity to either savour an exquisite afternoon tea set at Centara Hotels or win a luxury stay at Centara Grand Hotel Osaka.

This campaign served as a launchpad for future collaborations, embodying L’Oréal’s commitment to creating moments of joy that complement our dedication to quality beauty products. Both companies are dedicated to exploring new avenues to enhance customer experiences across Centara’s six distinct hotel brands and over 10 world-renowned beauty players under L’Oréal Groupe in Thailand.

“We are excited to announce our partnership with L’Oréal Groupe in Thailand, a collaboration that will pave the way for innovative guest experiences, rewards programmes, and exclusive product offerings. We look forward to working closely with the L’Oréal team to explore new opportunities that will bring even more value and benefits to our customers in the future,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts Vice President – Brand, Marketing & Digital Tom Thrussell.

This is the latest in a series of successful collaborations for Centara Hotels & Resorts, following strategic alignments with major brands like Thai Airways, Singapore Airlines, Build-A-Bear, TrueDtac, and Mastercard. It further solidifies the hotel group’s reputation for innovative partnerships that enhance customer experiences and deliver added value. Centara Hotels & Resorts and L’Oréal Groupe in Thailand will work closely to provide personalised services and innovative campaigns for their customers. Both companies are excited by the immense potential of this partnership and invite customers to stay tuned for more unique offerings on the horizon.

