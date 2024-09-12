BANGKOK 13 September 2024: BWH Hotels, the global network comprising WorldHotels, Best Western Hotels & Resorts, and SureStay Hotels, has continued to expand its portfolio in Vietnam with the signing of its hotel in Hue, the country’s heritage-rich former capital city.

Best Western Premier Sky Hue is a stylish upscale hotel with a distinctive design featuring two towers connected by a breathtaking rooftop sky deck. Guests can stay in a selection of 396 rooms and enjoy a wealth of upscale facilities for business and leisure, all underpinned by Best Western’s world-famous service standards.

Adventure-seeking travellers can explore Hue’s UNESCO World Heritage-listed treasures, including the Imperial Citadel, which dates from 1802 and served as Vietnam’s political, administrative, and cultural centre under the Nguyen Dynasty until 1945.

“We are delighted to announce the signing of this remarkable Best Western Premier Sky Hue. Vietnam is one of our key strategic markets, so signing this property in such an iconic destination – the country’s imperial capital city – is a notable milestone. We look forward to welcoming both domestic and international guests to this exceptional new hotel, which blends contemporary facilities with local charm,” said BWH Hotels APAC Vice President Olivier Berrivin.

BWH now offers five hotels and resorts in Vietnam – Best Western Premier Sapphire Ha Long, Best Western Premier Sonasea Phu Quoc, Best Western Premier Sonasea Villas Phu Quoc, Best Western Premier Marvella Nha Trang, and Caravelle Saigon, a member of WorldHotels™ Elite – with many more properties set to open their doors in the coming months and years.To book your stay with BWH Hotels in Asia, visit bestwesternasia.com.