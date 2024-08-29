Time to win a wellness reward?

HONG KONG 30 August 2024: Destination Deluxe, a Hong Kong-based platform curating worldwide luxury wellness and travel experiences, is heading to Thailand this September to convene its Destination Deluxe Awards & Wellness Day 2024 celebration.

Thailand has been selected to host the event due to its vast potential in wellness tourism. The event will honour standout achievements in the global wellness and luxury travel industries and explore the latest trends and innovations.

Destination Deluxe founder and CEO Vivienne Tang.

It aims to unlock inspiration and elevate enterprises in the USD1 trillion wellness travel industry as Thailand emerges as a top wellness destination in Asia, according to Destination Deluxe founder and CEO Vivienne Tang.

Quoting Global Wellness Institute research, she forecasts the global wellness industry should grow by an average of 7.5% annually, reaching USD6.99 trillion by 2025,

The Destination Deluxe Awards & Wellness Day 2024 event will be held on 19 September 2024 at The Salil Hotel Riverside, Bangkok. It will enable wellness industry leaders and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends and innovations in wellness and travel.

The programme will feature panel discussions on longevity, biohacking, and the future of wellness in hospitality. Participants will also engage in workshops led by wellness experts. The event will conclude by announcing the Destination Deluxe Awards 2024 winners, celebrating excellence in wellness, spa, beauty, and travel.

“This year’s ceremony will highlight advancements in eco-friendly spa treatments, wellness-driven hospitality, and groundbreaking beauty products that cater to health-conscious consumers. With categories like “Eco-Spa of the Year” and “Holistic Spa Treatment of the Year,” the event showcases how luxury and sustainability are becoming increasingly intertwined,” said Tang.

The Destination Deluxe Awards & Wellness Day 2024 will attract attendees from the wellness, beauty, and travel industries. Participants will include hotel, spa and wellness directors, skincare and fitness company executives, travel agents, wellness influencers and enthusiasts.

Since its inception in 2019, the Destination Deluxe Awards have been held annually, with the events in 2022, 2023 and 2024 hosted in Bangkok, Thailand.

In 2023, winners were declared in 25 categories ranging from hotels to wellness products and services. Eight awards were given to hotels, resorts, wellness retreats, and private islands.

2023: Hotel of the Year

Winner

JOALI Maldives, Muravandhoo Island Raa Atoll, Maldives;

2nd Place

Camiral Golf & Wellness, Girona, Spain;

3rd Place

Raffles Udaipur, Udaipur, India.

For more details, visit: https://destinationdeluxe.com/award/destination-deluxe-awards-2024-tickets/